Morgan Stanley, biggest bank in the US introduces a crypto research team

The biggest bank in the US, Morgan Stanley, has set up a new cryptocurrency-focused research sector.

Sheena Shah as a crypto analyst has been selected by the Wall Street megabank for its devoted research team. Shah worked as Morgan Stanley’s lead currency strategist covering G10 currencies for more than eight years and donated to the banks’ crypto-related research hard work.

Sheena as a crypto analyst will focus on investigating the effect of cryptos on equities and fixed-income investments like treasury and corporate bonds.

As per the news, executives of Morgan Stanley stated that the unveiling of a devoted cryptocurrency research team “is in recognition of the growing significance of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets in global markets.”