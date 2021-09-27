No Afghan or Myanmar leaders to address at UNGA

There is no one to address the annual high-level United Nation General Assembly – UNGA in New York on Afghanistan’s behalf as the ambassador for the Afghan government expelled by the Taliban.

The ex-ambassador who was due to speak in the UNGA removed his name from the list.

The development comes amongst opposing claims for Afghanistan’s UN seat in New York after the Taliban detained power last month.

Ghulam Isaczai is the existing UN ambassador, who embodies Afghanistan’s government exiled by the Taliban, and has also asked to recommence his authorization.

He was listed to address the final day of the high-level UN meeting on Monday, but removed late on Sunday, diplomats said.

Isaczai did not instantly reply to a request for comment.

Opposing assertions have also been made for Myanmar’s UN seat after a military revolution in February exiled the elected government. No representative from Myanmar will speech the high-level General Assembly meeting.

However, UN authorization issues are apportioned with by a nine-member committee, whose members comprise the United States, China, and Russia. It usually meets in October or November.

According to the General Assembly rules, until a conclusion is made by the credentials committee on both Afghanistan and Myanmar, Isaczai and Myanmar’s UN envoy signifying the ousted government, Kyaw Moe Tun, will remain in the seats.