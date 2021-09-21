Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer’s parents bail plea deferred till tomorrow by IHC

The Islamabad High Court has deferred the hearing on the bail applications of the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC is hearing the bail pleas of ​​Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee.

The victim’s father and claimant Shaukat Mukadam’s lawyer Advocate Shah Khawar did not appear in court as he was affianced in work at the Supreme Court.

The lawyer requested an hour’s break in the hearing of the case to give his arguments. However, Justice Farooq suspended the hearing till tomorrow.

However, Khawaja Harris, the counsel of Zahir’s parents, had concluded his arguments.

The confessional testimony of Zahir Jaffer – the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case was read in the court.

The statement was read out by lawyer Khawaja Harris, who is representative of Zahir’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee, during a hearing on their bail submission which had restarted for the third consecutive day by the IHC.

Justice Aamer Farooq had stated that our police have no idea on how to make links all through an interrogation process.

Harris stated that he needed to tell the court about the confessional statement and call data record.

After this statement, he read out the confessional statement of Zahir Jaffer before the police.

Harris in his arguments had said that one sentence deviates the shape of the entire case. “What was the role of the father? Only the recovery is mentioned in the memo of recovery, so how did his statement get included,” the lawyer had asked.

Justice Farooq had said that a memorandum of repossession states where the key suspect takes an examining officer and what is recovered in the investigation.

Furthermore, Harris maintained that the statement logged by the suspect in police custody has no legal status. He had said the statement of the suspect must be recorded before a judge.