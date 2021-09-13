Octavia Spencer advises Britney Spears to ‘sign a prenup’ agreement with Sam Asghari

Octavia Spencer believes Britney Spears should consider having fiance Sam Asghari sign a prenuptial agreement after the engagement Commenting on the pop icon’s engagement video on Instagram, the Oscar winner said, “Make him sign a prenup.”

Meanwhile, a fan agreed with Spencer’s advice, writing, and “CONGRATS!” MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A PRENUP! “WE LOVE YOU!!!!!”

Another fan came in support and wrote “Wishing you the best! Please get a prenup,”

“Get you a bulletproof prenup,” a third person commented. “He should embrace that after all, you’ve been through.”

In a video, Spears said she accepted yes to Asghari’s proposal. Brandon Cohen, the actor’s manager, also confirmed the engagement.

Telling Us Weekly, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them.” Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2016.