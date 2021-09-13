Octavia Spencer advises Britney Spears to ‘sign a prenup’ agreement with Sam Asghari
Octavia Spencer believes Britney Spears should consider having fiance Sam Asghari sign a prenuptial agreement after the engagement Commenting on the pop icon’s engagement video on Instagram, the Oscar winner said, “Make him sign a prenup.”
Meanwhile, a fan agreed with Spencer’s advice, writing, and “CONGRATS!” MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A PRENUP! “WE LOVE YOU!!!!!”
Another fan came in support and wrote “Wishing you the best! Please get a prenup,”
“Get you a bulletproof prenup,” a third person commented. “He should embrace that after all, you’ve been through.”
In a video, Spears said she accepted yes to Asghari’s proposal. Brandon Cohen, the actor’s manager, also confirmed the engagement.
Telling Us Weekly, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them.” Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2016.
Read More
Minal Khan's throwback dance video goes viral, watch video
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has been unwell for some time now, according...
Fiza Ali looks stunning in black and white picture
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has been unwell for some time now, according...
Kylie Jenner's new videos will make your heart skip a beat
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has been unwell for some time now, according...
Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in new alluring photo
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has been unwell for some time now, according...
Hareem shah recent video sets the internet on fire
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif has been unwell for some time now, according...