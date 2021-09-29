Oppo Pakistan plans to manufacture 5 million mobile phones annually
ISLAMABAD: Oppo Pakistan plans to manufacture five million mobile phones/annum with the focus on exports, a senior company official said on Wednesday.
During a meeting with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar Oppo Pakistan chief executive officer George Long apprised him that Oppo, leading smartphone manufacturer and innovator, plans to upgrade its assembly plant to manufacturing plant in Pakistan.
Long said that his company is also aiming at establishing a Research and Development Centre for transfer of technology and skill development of IT professionals in Pakistan.
Welcoming the announcement of Oppo Pakistan, the minister said the government’s investment-friendly policies have improved the business ecosystem in Pakistan.
Bakhtyar said that the local manufacturing of mobile phones will not only keep the local prices under check but would also enable expansion of the mobile phone industry to become a bigger player in the economy.
This growth would result in the creation of numerous employment opportunities within the industry, as well as associated industries, he added.
Read More
Chinese firm to set up dairy farming units in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Royal Group of China, a Chinese company is set to establish...
Nepal introduces third gender category in latest census
KATHMANDU: Nepal has introduced a third gender category in its census for...
Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry: Hard work pays off
Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, chief executive officer of Lever Group of Companies, is...
Rupee’s free-fall continues; dollar advances to Rs170.48
KARACHI: The free-fall in the rupee value continued on Wednesday and the...
FBR refuses to extend returns filing date
KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday refused to extend...