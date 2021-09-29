Oppo Pakistan plans to manufacture 5 million mobile phones annually

ISLAMABAD: Oppo Pakistan plans to manufacture five million mobile phones/annum with the focus on exports, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar Oppo Pakistan chief executive officer George Long apprised him that Oppo, leading smartphone manufacturer and innovator, plans to upgrade its assembly plant to manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

Long said that his company is also aiming at establishing a Research and Development Centre for transfer of technology and skill development of IT professionals in Pakistan.

Welcoming the announcement of Oppo Pakistan, the minister said the government’s investment-friendly policies have improved the business ecosystem in Pakistan.

Bakhtyar said that the local manufacturing of mobile phones will not only keep the local prices under check but would also enable expansion of the mobile phone industry to become a bigger player in the economy.

This growth would result in the creation of numerous employment opportunities within the industry, as well as associated industries, he added.