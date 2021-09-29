Pakistan records 1,560 new Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,560 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The positivity rate of novel coronavirus cases has dropped in the country recently. However, the overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,243,385 across Pakistan, said the NCOC, the department leading the national campaign against the pandemic.

Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 456,897 cases, followed by Punjab, where the virus was detected in 430,353 people.

Statistics 29 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,836

Positive Cases: 1560

Positivity %: 3.19%

Deaths : 52

Patients on Critical Care: 3948 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 29, 2021

A total of 27,690 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, including 52 patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

Pakistan has 48,506 active cases, while 1,167,189 others have recovered.

The vaccination drive in the country has also picked up the pace, with 27,405,873 people fully inoculated, according to the latest official data.

On Tuesday, Pakistan decided to inoculate Covid-19 vaccines to children 12 years old and above.

“Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated,” Chairman NCOC Asad Umar had announced on Twitter.