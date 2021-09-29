Pakistan records 1,560 new Covid-19 cases
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,560 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Wednesday.
The positivity rate of novel coronavirus cases has dropped in the country recently. However, the overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,243,385 across Pakistan, said the NCOC, the department leading the national campaign against the pandemic.
Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 456,897 cases, followed by Punjab, where the virus was detected in 430,353 people.
Statistics 29 Sep 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,836
Positive Cases: 1560
Positivity %: 3.19%
Deaths : 52
Patients on Critical Care: 3948
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 29, 2021
A total of 27,690 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, including 52 patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.
Pakistan has 48,506 active cases, while 1,167,189 others have recovered.
The vaccination drive in the country has also picked up the pace, with 27,405,873 people fully inoculated, according to the latest official data.
On Tuesday, Pakistan decided to inoculate Covid-19 vaccines to children 12 years old and above.
“Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated,” Chairman NCOC Asad Umar had announced on Twitter.
Read More
NCOC announces to relax restrictions in 8 cities with highest level of vaccination
National Command and Control centre chairman and planning and developing minister Asad...
Announcement of ECB to visit Pakistan next year is a welcome step: Fawad Chaudhry
Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that announcement...
Noor Mukadam murder case: Accused Zahir Jaffer's parents' bail application rejected
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the bail plea of the...
Security forces kill 10 terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR
ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed 10 terrorists during an operation in Pakistan's South...
Federal Minister lauds China for providing religious freedom to Chinese Muslims
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri lauded...