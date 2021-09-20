Pakistan’s envoy, Saudi GACA chief discuss travel restrictions

JEDDAH: Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar (Retd) held a meeting with Abdul Aziz Al-Dawlij, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Saudi Arabia regarding the travel restrictions to Pakistanis.

“I spoke in detail about the return of Pakistanis, their families, students and teachers from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. I thanked the president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation for his joint efforts,” Lt-Gen Akbar (Retd) said.

“Pakistanis who had gone to their country from Saudi Arabia with both vaccines are returning. I explained him a few different points and said that the families of those Pakistanis who had completed the first dose in Saudi Arabia and second dose in Pakistan should also be allowed to enter the kingdom.”

Lt-Gen Akbar (Retd) said that Pakistani students and teachers who went on holidays to Pakistan and have received any two approved vaccines by Saudi Arabia in Pakistan should be allowed to return. The people who are quarantined outside the kingdom should be allowed to come directly to the kingdom via the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Saudi Airlines and quarantine their arrival in Saudi Arabia. This will increase the hotel business and revenue of the kingdom.

Abdul Aziz Al Dawlij assured that he would convey these points to the relevant authorities and would meet again in the next few days to inform them about the decision.

The ambassador expressed the hope that all Pakistanis would get rid of these travel restrictions in the third week of October or the first week of November.