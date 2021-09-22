PM Imran fears ‘civil war’ in Afghanistan if Taliban fail to form inclusive govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the Taliban to form an inclusive government and warned that failure to do so could see the country descend into civil war.

In an interview with the BBC, PM Imran said all neighbours of Afghanistan would collectively decide about recognition of the new Afghan government, keeping in view the progress.

“If they do not include all the factions, sooner or later they will have a civil war,” he said.

“That would mean an unstable, chaotic, Afghanistan and an ideal place for terrorists. That is a worry.”

He said, Pakistan was trying to engage with the Taliban for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, as there would not be any long-term sustainable peace and stability unless all factions and ethnic groups were represented.

The premier also urged the international community to incentivize and encourage the interim Taliban government in the right direction.

He said if the international community did not give due attention to the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan, there could be a humanitarian crisis and civil war.

The premier cautioned that an unstable and chaotic Afghanistan would be an ideal place for terrorists.

PM Imran said, the statements by the Taliban leaders, after assuming power in Afghanistan were encouraging, and hopefully, they would not restrict women from getting an education.

Replying to a question, he said Afghan women were very strong, and they could assert their rights under the Taliban. However, we should give them time.