PM Imran Khan vows to accelerate pace of work on CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday vowed to accelerate the pace of work on projects being executed under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in connection with the inauguration of Matiari to Lahore 600-KV transmission line completed under the CPEC in Islamabad.

“The scope of the corridor project is now being expanded from power generation and road infrastructure projects to cooperation in the areas of industries and agriculture,” said PM.

“Cooperation in the two important sectors will help Pakistan reduce the debt burden through wealth creation.”

PM @ImranKhanPTI at the inauguration of the Matiari-Lahore transmission line. pic.twitter.com/ubW9tf1JIE — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 30, 2021

The premier highlighted that the breakout of the coronavirus disease created some hurdles, including the disruption of supply chains which increased prices of essential commodities.

“But as the situation is improving, progress will again be visible on the CPEC-related projects, bringing down the inflation,” he added.

Regarding the Matiari-Lahore transmission line, the PM elaborated, “The 886 kilometres long state-of-the-art transmission line will help reduce power losses. More investment will be made in the transmission line projects to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.”

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, in his remarks, said that the project, which was started by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, was now ready for electricity transmission after a six-month testing phase. “Other CPEC projects will also be completed on time.”

He expressed the resolve to address Pakistan’s power-related issues.

On this occasion, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said that the Matiari-Lahore transmission line would realise the safety and reliability of the grid system, optimise energy distribution of the entire country and lower the electricity cost.

“The CPEC up to now has brought investment of $25.4 billion and created 75,000 job opportunities. The corridor project has made a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of Pakistan,” added Rong.