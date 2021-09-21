PM orders early finalisation of Mineral development Programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the relevant authorities for early finalisation of the Mineral Development Programme and said it was among the government’s priorities to exploit the country’s immense potential in the minerals sector.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting on the Mineral Development Programme, said the country had a huge scope for investment in the minerals sector.

The government is also in the process of formulating a strategy to benefit from the huge mineral reserves in the country.

Federal ministers Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar and senior federal and provincial officers concerning the mineral sector attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that the programme was being designed keeping in view the problems confronting the sector, legal and administrative structure, and investment opportunities in the sector.

During the briefing on mineral reserves, the participants were apprised that the country was rich with minerals, including rock salt, limestone, gypsum, China clay, silica sand, chromite, copper, gold, silver, iron, lead and zinc.

Moreover, the meeting was also apprised of the reserves of marble, granite, sandstone, sapphire, emerald, ruby, tourmaline and aquamarine stones.

It was informed that a strategy was in the final stage to attract investment on iron reserves in Chiniot and Kalabagh.

The Mineral Development Programme would also feature the measures for the promotion of research in the mineral sector.