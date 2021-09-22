PTA to limit children’s access to TikTok

A Peshawar court has been informed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) that the authority was developing a contrivance to bar children’s admittance to TikTok.

During a hearing for action against offensive content on TikTok at a Peshawar court, PTA officials and deputy attorney general offered an acquiescence report, emphasizing procedures to be taken to eliminate such content.

“We are devising a mechanism to bar children’s access to TikTok,” a PTA counsel.

PTA also stated that generally, children aged between 14 and 18 years are using TikTok.

He said that hundreds of thousands of videos are uploaded to the short video app in a day, nonetheless, they are eliminating offensive content from it on regular basis.

According to a report offered to the court stated that “A focal person from TikTok will also be appointed soon”.

Whereas, the report also shared that a ban is forced on the app on the orders of the Sindh High Court.

A recent report shared that the Chinese short video app Douyin, the Chinese variety of TikTok, said on Saturday that all of its valid users below the age of 14 will now enter the app in a “youth mode”, in its impulse to protect the young from unsuitable content.

Under the youth mode children under the age of 14 users can only use the app for up to 40 minutes a day, and only between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., Douyin, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, said in a statement.