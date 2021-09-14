Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have arrived in Austria for ‘Tiger 3′ shooting
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstars, landed in Austria for the shooting of Tiger 3 and will return to Mumbai on September 25, 2021.
Salman and Katrina arrived in Austria in the evening, according to Indian media, after finishing their shooting in Russia and Turkey they do for Austria. The Bollywood stars have kick-started the 10-day shooting schedule of Tiger 3 from Salzburg in Austria.
According to the reporters, Austria will be their final abroad location for the Tiger 3 shoot before returning to India on September 25. Tiger 3 is one of the most eagerly awaited films in Bollywood, following the success of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Katrina and Khan shared their stunning photos from Cappadocia, Turkey after they completed their shoot there and also say goodbye to Turkey.
Also Read
Read More
Mallika Sherawat reveals that she was sexually harassed by women in the Bollywood
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstars, landed in Austria for...
Disha Patani amazes fans by rocking an eastern attire, see photos
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstars, landed in Austria for...
Madhuri Dixit looks amazing in yellow
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstars, landed in Austria for...
Avneet Kaur’s new bold pictures sets internet on fire
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstars, landed in Austria for...
Sara Ali Khan’s new bold pictures viral on social media
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstars, landed in Austria for...