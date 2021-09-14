Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have arrived in Austria for ‘Tiger 3′ shooting

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood superstars, landed in Austria for the shooting of Tiger 3 and will return to Mumbai on September 25, 2021.

Salman and Katrina arrived in Austria in the evening, according to Indian media, after finishing their shooting in Russia and Turkey they do for Austria. The Bollywood stars have kick-started the 10-day shooting schedule of Tiger 3 from Salzburg in Austria.

According to the reporters, Austria will be their final abroad location for the Tiger 3 shoot before returning to India on September 25. Tiger 3 is one of the most eagerly awaited films in Bollywood, following the success of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina and Khan shared their stunning photos from Cappadocia, Turkey after they completed their shoot there and also say goodbye to Turkey.