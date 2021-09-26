Samsung Galaxy S22 render images leak on internet

The renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra were leaked last night. Today, the render images of the Galaxy S22+ were revealed. The render images of the vanilla Galaxy S22 have been published on the internet.

Famous leakster @OnLeaks in collaboration with @ZuotonUS has revealed the latest renders of the vanilla variant.

As seen in the images, the vanilla Galaxy S22 has a similar design to that of the Galaxy S21.

The device will feature a 6.06″ SuperAMOLED Infinity-O display. It will have a triple camera setup with metal housing at the rear, a USB Type-C port.

It will have a loudspeaker at the bottom alongside the charging port, and the power and volume button will be located on the right side. The phone will have a metal body.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature the company’s latest chipset Exynos 2200. In some markets, it will be offered with Snapdragon 898.

The triple camera setup will have 50MP+12MP+10MP sensors, stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It will be waterproof with IP68 certification. The phone will be powered by a 3,700 mAh battery which will be capable of charging at 25W. It will also support Qi wireless charging. The smaller battery could mean that the time per charge could reduce.

Samsung Galaxy S22 will have 5G connectivity. It could be unveiled in early 2022 with Android 12 based OneUI 4.0 out of the box.