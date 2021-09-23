Saudi non-oil exports up 17.9% in July
RIYADH: The Saudi non-oil exports increased 17.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis in July 2021, rising to SR20.8 billion from SR17.6 billion in July of the last year, Arab News quoted official data, as showing.
According to the General Authority for Statistics, overall merchandise exports increased 79.6 per cent during the same period, when international trade was impacted by the Covid-19-related lockdowns and travel bans in numerous countries.
The total value of exports amounted to SR91.8 billion in July 2021, up from SR51.1 billion in July 2020, led by a 112.1 per cent increase in oil exports.
The oil exports continued to dominate the total exports, as the share increased to 77.4 per cent in July 2021 from 65.5 per cent in July 2020.
