Saudi regulator supports Fintech industry with new regulatory measures
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s financial markets regulator is adding new measures, aiming at enhancing the fintech regulatory framework, Arab News reported.
The Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced the approval of amendments to the Financial Technology (Fintech) Experimental Permit Instructions.
The amendments include adding definitions to clarify the nature of the Fintech Lab and adding instructions for business practice in the Fintech Lab.
The amendments also include updating the application form for the Fintech ExPermit.
“The continuous progress in the technical infrastructure development in Saudi Arabia such as wider implementation of digital identity, data privacy laws, and data classification framework will accelerate the wider adoption of digital services extended by the banks and Fintechs,” Nejoud Al Mulaik, head of Saudi Fintech, told Arab News.
The amendments will become effective from the date of their publication, the statement on Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul) said.
Read More
Pakistan stocks expected to remain positive next week
KARACHI: Trading activity at the Pakistan stock market remained jittery, amid macroeconomic...
Ballooning current account deficit likely to keep rupee under pressure
KARACHI: The rupee/dollar parity is likely to face further pressure on ballooning...
Lubna Olayan first woman to head Saudi business council
JEDDAH: Prominent Saudi businesswoman Lubna Olayan has become the first woman to...
Oil still hovers above $70 with US shut-in output
RIYADH: Oil prices are still trading at above $70 even as Opec+...
World Economic Forum to return to Davos in January 2022
ZURICH: The World Economic Forum (WEF) is to take place in the...