Saudi regulator supports Fintech industry with new regulatory measures

Web Desk

18th Sep, 2021. 02:20 pm
Saudi Arabia approves Rs37.4 billion

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s financial markets regulator is adding new measures, aiming at enhancing the fintech regulatory framework, Arab News reported.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced the approval of amendments to the Financial Technology (Fintech) Experimental Permit Instructions.

The amendments include adding definitions to clarify the nature of the Fintech Lab and adding instructions for business practice in the Fintech Lab.

The amendments also include updating the application form for the Fintech ExPermit.

“The continuous progress in the technical infrastructure development in Saudi Arabia such as wider implementation of digital identity, data privacy laws, and data classification framework will accelerate the wider adoption of digital services extended by the banks and Fintechs,” Nejoud Al Mulaik, head of Saudi Fintech, told Arab News.

The amendments will become effective from the date of their publication, the statement on Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul) said.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

43 mins ago
Pakistan stocks expected to remain positive next week

KARACHI: Trading activity at the Pakistan stock market remained jittery, amid macroeconomic...
45 mins ago
Ballooning current account deficit likely to keep rupee under pressure

KARACHI: The rupee/dollar parity is likely to face further pressure on ballooning...
2 hours ago
Lubna Olayan first woman to head Saudi business council

JEDDAH: Prominent Saudi businesswoman Lubna Olayan has become the first woman to...
2 hours ago
Oil still hovers above $70 with US shut-in output

RIYADH: Oil prices are still trading at above $70 even as Opec+...
2 hours ago
World Economic Forum to return to Davos in January 2022

ZURICH: The World Economic Forum (WEF) is to take place in the...
2 hours ago
Nadra Centre opens at Pakistan Embassy in US

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik inaugurated...