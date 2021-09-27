SC declares petitions seeking presidential system as ‘inadmissible’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday declared all the petitions seeking implementation of the presidential system in the country as inadmissible.

The apex court said the point raised in the petitions was political. It said the Constitution of Pakistan does not provide any guidance for the presidential system, as it supports the democratic system of government.

The Supreme Court also maintained it had no jurisdiction to act without the guidance of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“Supreme Court has no power to change the political system, so petitions related to the implementation of the presidential system are declared inadmissible,” the top court remarked.

Earlier in 2019, President Arif Alvi had ruled out the enforcement of a presidential system in Pakistan, according to Radio Pakistan.

In an interview with the FM-98 Dosti channel, he had said that the parliamentary system was strong in Pakistan, and there was no debate on the presidential system in the country.

The presidential system can create problems in the country. Powers devolved to provinces under the 18th amendment cannot be taken back, the president had said.