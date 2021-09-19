Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry election will be held on Monday
The polling for five seats of the Executive Committee Corporate Class of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will be held on Monday, Sept 20, 2021.
The election for the class of SCCI Associate would be held on Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021
SCCI’s ruling Ittehad Founders Group has picked up Adnan Yousaf, Amer Majeed Sheikh, Chaudhry Jahangir Rashid, Naeem Yousaf, and Shoaib Imtiaz for the five Executive Committee seats against rival Democratic Founders Group candidates, Humayun Riaz, M Irfan Raghib, Shiekh Essam Javaid, Sohail Khawar Mir, and Zulfiqar Ahsan.
Ruling Ittehad Founders Group has fielded its candidates Ahmed Imtiaz Khan, Awais Ahmad, Imran Akbar, Muhammad Shehbaz, and Saleem Akhtar Bhutta for Associate Class against Democratic Founders Group candidates Asad Saddique, Khwaja Ziaullah, Mohammad Asif, Muhammad Asad Iqbal, and Muhammad Umer Mushtaq.
