Sindh government to bring new buses to Karachi: Mukesh Chawla

After the appearance of 40 buses for the Green Line BRT project, the Sindh government has also declared to get 50 buses to Karachi under a provincial-funded transport scheme.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla made the announcement while replying to an inquiry from Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh during the assembly session.

Haleem Adil Shaikh stated that the chief minister and transport minister have frequently requested to bring buses for Karachi, however, their assurances have nosedived to appear.

“When will the Orange Line project be inaugurated,” he asked while declaring that the federal government has achieved its promise with the people of Karachi, taking 40 buses to Karachi yesterday while 40 more will be transported in the next few days.

Answering this question Chawla claimed that the Singh government would be transporting 50 buses to Karachi, under the Orange Line BRT project.

However, a cargo vessel transporting a batch of Green Line buses from China attached at the Karachi Port on Sunday from where they were divested after a ceremony joined by Governor Sindh and federal ministers.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said: “Another milestone had been achieved with the arrival of the vehicles as part of the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Furthermore, Imran Ismail said the Green Line bus service will deliver the best conveyance services to the people of Karachi.