Tania Mallick replaces Urooj Mumtaz as new head of women’s cricket

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 10:48 am
Tania Mallick replaces Urooj Mumtaz as new head of women's cricket

Former national badminton champion Tania Mallick has been appointed by the PCB as the head of women’s cricket. She will take charge from October 1.

Tania has replaced Urooj Mumtaz, who took charge in May and looked over selection matters only.

Tania has completed her Masters from LUMS University has represented Pakistan in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games and was the national champion in 1987-88.

Since 2010, she has served as vice-president of the Punjab Olympic Association, as well as vice-president of the Punjab Squash Association, and currently serving as a member of the Pakistan Olympic Association’s Education and Women’s Commissions.

She has also worked in global organizations and for the World Bank’s Women Development Projects.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

37 mins ago
National T20: Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fined for slow over-rate

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been fined Rs40,000 and Rs25,000 respectively...
1 hour ago
PCB CEO Wasim Khan tenders his resignation: sources

The Chief Executive (CEO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan...
11 hours ago
Babar Azam said 'You have always been a fighter' to Inzamam-ul-Haq

Pakistani cricketer, Babar Azam on Tuesday prayed for the recovery of the...
12 hours ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi talks about cricket series issue with his English's Liz Truss

Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi talked about England’s cancellation of the...
13 hours ago
England's Root 'desperate' to play in Ashes but won't commit yet

England captain Joe Root says he is "desperate" to play in the...
13 hours ago
T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad will leave for UAE on 14th October

T20 World Cup: The Pakistan men’s cricket team will leave for the United...