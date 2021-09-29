Tania Mallick replaces Urooj Mumtaz as new head of women’s cricket
Former national badminton champion Tania Mallick has been appointed by the PCB as the head of women’s cricket. She will take charge from October 1.
Tania has replaced Urooj Mumtaz, who took charge in May and looked over selection matters only.
Tania has completed her Masters from LUMS University has represented Pakistan in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games and was the national champion in 1987-88.
Since 2010, she has served as vice-president of the Punjab Olympic Association, as well as vice-president of the Punjab Squash Association, and currently serving as a member of the Pakistan Olympic Association’s Education and Women’s Commissions.
She has also worked in global organizations and for the World Bank’s Women Development Projects.
