PCB CEO Wasim Khan tenders his resignation: sources

The Chief Executive (CEO) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan has on Wednesday announced to step down from his post after his commands were curtailed.

According to sources, Wasim Khan wasn’t happy with the new developments in the cricket board and presented his resignation in a meeting with the newly-appointed PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

Sources said that the PCB Board of Governors will review the situation in today’s meeting.

Wasim Khan was appointed in 2019 by the former chairman Ehsan Mani to manage the affairs of the board on a three-year contract that was set to expire in 2022.

Mani, while announcing Khan’s appointment, has said, “We have started the process of revamping the PCB and under Wasim, we now have an experienced leader of the management team who will oversee the implementation of the Board decisions. His first task would be to oversee the reforms of domestic cricket structure.”

Earlier, after the New Zealand cricket team backed off from their tour to Pakistan, Wasim has pointed at “inequality” in terms of treatment towards Pakistan.

“Ramiz Raja, the chairman, and I will be taking this up at the ICC level but also with New Zealand. It is something that we’ll be pushing to have a discussion more broadly over this topic when we sit at the ICC table,” Khan said at an online press conference.

“Because as I said, the issue we have at the moment is that people can unilaterally make that decision without any consequences for themselves. There are consequences for the others who are the recipients, in this case, it was us. Is it fair that that can happen?”

He further added, “There is inequality. I don’t care what people say and I’ve been around cricket for a very very long time. We went to New Zealand, Bangladesh. We’ve done everything that’s been asked of us. We’ve shown solidarity in cricket. Our players have gone through hardships in 14 days of quarantine in New Zealand.”

“We went after the Bangladesh team got attacked in a Masjid. We’ve done everything we possibly could do. What we have to look at now is that we expect fair treatment the other way as well. It’s easy to walk out of countries like Pakistan without any reason, any dialogue or discussion. That has to stop. Because the inequality has to stop in world cricket, unless we do that we’re not going to have an even playing field, both in treatment and in finances,” he has said.