The growth of major industries in the country has increased

The growth of major industries in the country has increased during July this financial year.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, July 2021 saw a 2.25 percent growth of the large-scale manufacturing industry, with 11 industries showing an increase in production while four industries saw a decline in production.

During July, the textile industry grew by 1.24 percent, while the food beverages and tobacco industries grew by 0.55 percent.

The pharmaceutical industry grew 9.98 percent in July, the automobile industry grew 44.62 percent, and the chemical production capacity rose 13.62 percent, the agency said.

Similarly, during the current financial year, the production of fertilizers increased by 3.52%.

Leather products grew by 11.72% during the last month, while the electronics industry’s production capacity increased by 1.40%. Production of rubber products and paper boarding declined.