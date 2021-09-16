The growth of major industries in the country has increased
The growth of major industries in the country has increased during July this financial year.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, July 2021 saw a 2.25 percent growth of the large-scale manufacturing industry, with 11 industries showing an increase in production while four industries saw a decline in production.
During July, the textile industry grew by 1.24 percent, while the food beverages and tobacco industries grew by 0.55 percent.
The pharmaceutical industry grew 9.98 percent in July, the automobile industry grew 44.62 percent, and the chemical production capacity rose 13.62 percent, the agency said.
Similarly, during the current financial year, the production of fertilizers increased by 3.52%.
Leather products grew by 11.72% during the last month, while the electronics industry’s production capacity increased by 1.40%. Production of rubber products and paper boarding declined.
Read More
Chinese companies are not satisfied with the pace of work on CPEC
Special Assistant to Prime Minister CPEC Khalid Mansoor has admitted that Chinese...
SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar
When the SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar,...
Shaukat Tareen has allowed the provinces to continue collecting taxes
Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has allowed the provinces to continue collecting taxes...
Exports in Japan up by 26 pct. In August, enduring fast retrieval from pandemic
Government statistics showed that good exports in Japan saw a 26.2% growth...
A hundred smart contracts in initial 24 hours as Alonzo drives live on ADA
The move looks to have thrilled investors and developers, more than 100...