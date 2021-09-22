UAE on track to achieve self-sufficiency in natural gas: minister

DUBAI: The UAE is on track to achieve self-sufficiency in natural gas, a fast-developing sector that would be playing a pivotal role in powering the nation’s economic growth over the next 50 years, Khaleej Times quoted Dr Sultan bin Ahmaed Al Jaber, UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, as saying, in his inaugural address at the Gastech 2021.

The three-day event brings together 15,000 global industry professionals in person for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

Gastech, the world’s foremost exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry, concludes on Thursday.

The mega event will enable senior decision-makers and industry thought leaders to share insights and knowledge on providing a carbon-neutral, affordable energy future for all by 2050.

Speaking virtually, Al Jaber said the UAE is strengthening its position as a regional leader in natural gas and the emerging blue hydrogen market.

“Already at Adnoc, we produce about 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen a year. By leveraging our existing gas infrastructure, the UAE will become a major player in the emerging blue hydrogen market,” Al Jaber said.