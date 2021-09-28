Villagers are terrified of a mutant goat with an oddly human face

Consider the strangest thing you’ve seen recently on the Internet. Prepare to forget about it all after seeing this mutant goat from India.

The animal mutation is nothing new. Genetic abnormalities can occur before birth in animals, just as they can in humans, resulting in malformed physical traits. However, this goat has gone viral due to a strange face shape that is impossible to ignore.

After a video of a mutant goat was shared online last August 17, it astonished millions of people.

The video is reported to have originated in India and was shared by Samiraa Aissa, a Facebook member. “A strange creature has been discovered in India,” she captioned the video.

The video went viral rapidly, getting over 37 million views.

The strange goat had a human-like facial structure, while the rest of its body was goat-like. Even the animal’s lips are curved upward, giving it the appearance of a pout.

Unsurprisingly, the villagers have linked the goat’s appearance to mythology, with many claiming that it is the actual manifestation of a demon.

However, there is no need to be alarmed, as abnormalities are frequent in animals. Malnutrition, congenital problems, and chemical poisons are just a few of the causes.

Despite the logical explanations for its strange appearance, people have come to their own opinions. As more and more unwelcome attention is pulled in, sympathizers have expressed concern for the goat’s survival.

There hasn’t been any news about the mysterious goat as of this writing.