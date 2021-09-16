WhatsApp to roll out multi-device support for iOS through its beta program
WhatsApp is soon rolling out the most awaited feature, multi-device support, to the iOS devices through its beta channel.
The new feature will let the WhatsApp Beta users use one account on up to four devices at a time in including Mac/Windows computers on the web version of the platform.
However, users still cannot link a secondary phone to their main account.
Users who have the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS, 2.21.180.14, and have enrolled themselves in the beta program will now get a multi-device prompt under the Linked Devices section within Settings.
The one big addition of using the new multi-device feature is that users do not have to be online on their phones.
The process is the same as before. Users just have to scan the QR code with their phone on the WhatsApp Web.
However, the time it takes to load the page depends on the size of the chat history.
This feature is still in beta, so this means that some features on the beta version will not work. Like user can not make or receive calls on the Web version of their phone is offline.
