Cyclone Gulab: PMD says system likely to turn into cyclonic storm

KARACHI: Authorities in Sindh and Balochistan, including the port city of Karachi, have adopted a high alert mode on Friday after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Early Warning Centre issued an alert for Cyclone Gulab.

The weather system is getting more powerful and growing into a cyclonic storm. Stronger winds on Thursday uprooted several structures in Karachi, including poles, with scattered drizzling.

The PMD on Friday issued the fourth consecutive alert for the cyclone, expected to affect Sindh and Balochistan, especially their coastal areas with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

According to the alert, the depression over the northeast Arabian Sea moved west-north-westward at a speed of 15km/hr during the last 12 hours, concentrated into a deep depression. It now centres near latitude 23.5N and longitude 66.5E, at about 160-km south-southwest of Karachi, 140-km from Thatta and 270-km from Ormara.

“Estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 30-40Kts, and sea condition is rough/very rough around the system centre,” said the alert, adding that the system is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours before moving west-north-westwards towards Makran coast.

The Met Office said in the alert, “Widespread rains and thunderstorms accompanied with squally winds are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro districts from October 1 (Friday) till tomorrow (Saturday) night.”

Heavy rains are also likely in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till October 3 (Sunday) night.

Scattered rains with a thunderstorm also expected in Thaparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts till Saturday.

The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea till October 3 as the sea conditions will be rough to very rough.

Public holiday declared in Karachi

Monitoring the weather situation closely, Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh declared a public holiday in the city for today (Friday).

In a notification issued on Thursday, Shaikh said that all government offices and businesses in Karachi will remain closed today amind the cyclone threat.

“All offices, educational institutions, and businesses will remain closed except essential services, businesses and government offices engaged in rain emergency relief activities,” said the notification.