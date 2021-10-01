Cyclone Shaheen to recourse to Oman

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has delivered another final alert advisory concerning tropical storm “Shaheen”, stating that it will probably move west-northwestwards by tomorrow evening after which it is expected to recourse towards the southwestward and head to Masqat.

According to the advisory issued at 10:55 pm on Friday night, PMD said Shaheen has “moved west-northwestward during the last six hours with a speed of 15km/hr, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, and now lies centered near latitude 23.2N and longitude 63.6E, at a distance of about 400km southwest of Karachi, 240km from Ormara and 250km southeast of Gwadar”.

PMD said that Shaheen’s is expected maximum continued surface wind is 90- 110km/hr and sea conditions are rough to very rough around the system center.

“The system is likely to move west-northwestwards till tomorrow evening and then recurve southwestward towards Masqat, Oman coast,” it added.

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with disseminated heavy/very heavy rainfall is likely in Baluchistan’s Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat, and Panjgur districts till the night of Sunday, October 3.

Heavy rain-wind/thunderstorms are predicted in Sindh’s Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro, Thaparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Shikarpur districts till tomorrow.

Possible impacts

Sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with a high surge at times till Sunday, October 3.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Sunday, October 3.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Lasbela, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat, and Jiwani .

. Windstorms may cause damages to vulnerable structures.

The PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is carefully observing the system and updates will be delivered consequently.