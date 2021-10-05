Fan notices artwork that resembles Majnu Bhai’s painting in the film “Welcome”

Welcome, a Bollywood comedy film released in 2007, has maintained its popularity, particularly in relation to the classic “Majnu Bhai ki painting.” It’s brought up again and again, generating new interest among desi fans and Bollywood stars alike. A fan recently discovered a version of the renowned painting, which has divided the internet.

Anchal (@ohbatra), a Twitter user, recently tweeted a snapshot of herself standing in front of a bright painting that resembled the one featured in the Anees Bazmee film Sagar, alias Majnu Bhai, played by Anil Kapoor. The Delhi-based woman wrote, “Can’t believe I found majnu bhai ki painting today.”

For the unfamiliar, the artwork in question is a painting of a donkey standing atop a horse.

When asked where she got the real-life version of the iconic artwork, the woman said the India Habitat Centre’s Art Gallery recognized it.

Can't believe I found majnu bhai ki painting today. pic.twitter.com/boi3YdfgKr — अंचल🌋 (@ohbatra) October 2, 2021

Despite the fact that not everyone thought it matched the painting from the movie, it received a lot of attention on Twitter. Many people made jokes and memes about how the well-known fictional artwork never fails to find its way into classic situations.

From appearing in an altered photo of cricketers with Queen Elizabeth II to Anil Kapoor with Prime Minister Modi, the renowned photo’s appeal refuses to fade, and it continues to go viral.

Here’s how social media users reacted to the woman’s allegation that the painting was the same as the one in the movie:

You need to watch that movie again 😂😂 https://t.co/ynLhWI3FPl — Deepankar Trivedi (@deepwithtwoEs) October 3, 2021

Neverrrr Everrrrrr compare that shit with this😂 pic.twitter.com/bIgbgHytmg — Vision👁️ (@iiTzVision) October 3, 2021