Fan notices artwork that resembles Majnu Bhai’s painting in the film “Welcome”
Welcome, a Bollywood comedy film released in 2007, has maintained its popularity, particularly in relation to the classic “Majnu Bhai ki painting.” It’s brought up again and again, generating new interest among desi fans and Bollywood stars alike. A fan recently discovered a version of the renowned painting, which has divided the internet.
Anchal (@ohbatra), a Twitter user, recently tweeted a snapshot of herself standing in front of a bright painting that resembled the one featured in the Anees Bazmee film Sagar, alias Majnu Bhai, played by Anil Kapoor. The Delhi-based woman wrote, “Can’t believe I found majnu bhai ki painting today.”
For the unfamiliar, the artwork in question is a painting of a donkey standing atop a horse.
When asked where she got the real-life version of the iconic artwork, the woman said the India Habitat Centre’s Art Gallery recognized it.
Can't believe I found majnu bhai ki painting today. pic.twitter.com/boi3YdfgKr
— अंचल🌋 (@ohbatra) October 2, 2021
Despite the fact that not everyone thought it matched the painting from the movie, it received a lot of attention on Twitter. Many people made jokes and memes about how the well-known fictional artwork never fails to find its way into classic situations.
From appearing in an altered photo of cricketers with Queen Elizabeth II to Anil Kapoor with Prime Minister Modi, the renowned photo’s appeal refuses to fade, and it continues to go viral.
Here’s how social media users reacted to the woman’s allegation that the painting was the same as the one in the movie:
You need to watch that movie again 😂😂 https://t.co/ynLhWI3FPl
— Deepankar Trivedi (@deepwithtwoEs) October 3, 2021
— Rahul ‘Set’ Arora (@arorarahul32) October 4, 2021
Neverrrr Everrrrrr compare that shit with this😂 pic.twitter.com/bIgbgHytmg
— Vision👁️ (@iiTzVision) October 3, 2021
Painting should be an NFT 😛
— Sahil (@sahilypatel) October 2, 2021
Also Read
Read More
Watch: Lady breaks down in tears as a man offers to pay for all of her groceries
After a beautiful video of a lady crying down after a guy...
Twitter wishes PM Imran Khan as he celebrates 69th birthday
The iconic cricketer-turned-politician Prime Minister (PM) Imran is receiving a plethora of...
Joe Jonas drops a cute photo of wifey Sophie Turner on a dinner date in New York
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the perfect couple, and we admire...
Watch Selena Gomez shares a brief glimpse of her duet with Coldplay 'Let Somebody Go'
On Monday, Selena Gomez and Coldplay teased their new collaboration, Let Somebody...
Saif Ali Khan expresses his gratitude for being referred to as the fourth Khan
The three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, are...