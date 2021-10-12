FPCCI mourns Dr Qadeer’s demise

KARACHI: The entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan is mourning the demise of the legendary and celebrated scientist and father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, an official said.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that Dr A Q Khan lived an accomplished life and lived the dream of Pakistan to the fullest.

He inspired and motivated three generations of Pakistanis and will continue to inspire and influence the future generations to come, he added.

Maggo also said that the nuclear programme of Pakistan has effectively made the country’s defence invincible from external threats and has provided a secure environment for the socioeconomic growth of the country.

The FPCCI will hold Fateha Khwani in all its offices countrywide for the departed soul and to commemorate Dr A Q Khan’s unparalleled contributions to the country’s defence, academia and philanthropic landscape, he said.