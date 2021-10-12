FPCCI mourns Dr Qadeer’s demise

Staff Reporter BOL News

12th Oct, 2021. 11:31 am
Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan

KARACHI: The entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan is mourning the demise of the legendary and celebrated scientist and father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, an official said.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that Dr A Q Khan lived an accomplished life and lived the dream of Pakistan to the fullest.

He inspired and motivated three generations of Pakistanis and will continue to inspire and influence the future generations to come, he added.

Maggo also said that the nuclear programme of Pakistan has effectively made the country’s defence invincible from external threats and has provided a secure environment for the socioeconomic growth of the country.

The FPCCI will hold Fateha Khwani in all its offices countrywide for the departed soul and to commemorate Dr A Q Khan’s unparalleled contributions to the country’s defence, academia and philanthropic landscape, he said.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

55 seconds ago
USD TO SAR: Today Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal on, 12th October 2021

Today USD to SAR (Dollar rate in Saudi Riyal) – Dollar to SAR...
6 mins ago
PM for taking steps to facilitate Chinese investors in SEZs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the relevant authorities to take...
8 mins ago
PIA achieves IATA’s NDC level 4 certification

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has achieved the International Air Transport...
8 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 12th October 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (12th October 2021) is Rs. 98165 per...
8 hours ago
Dollar to PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 12th October 2021

Karachi: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 12th October...
12 hours ago
FBR restores IR officers’ powers to freeze bank accounts for recovery

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has restored the powers of...