Govt ‘cognizant’ of inflation’s impact on poor: PM Imran Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked on Wednesday that the government was cognizant of the impact of inflation on the poor.
In a series of tweet, Prime Minister Office said that PM Imran Khan received a briefing from SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on the provision of targeted subsidies to the eligible families under the Ehsaas programme.
It was during this meeting that the PM remarked that the government was “cognizant of the problems faced by the poor due to inflation”.
Government is cognizant of the impact of inflation on the poor.
Targeted subsidies are for the uplift of under-privileged segments.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/XapUCRjZHD
— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 6, 2021
The Prime Minister directed that a comprehensive awareness programme be launched to inform the masses about how targeted subsidies can be availed.
The PM Office shared that the meeting was also informed that that Ehsaas programme has developed a mobile app in collaboration with National Bank of Pakistan.
“This application would be used by vendors to provide subsidised items to eligible Ehsaas beneficiaries throughout the country,” said the PM Office. The participants were also told that “due care has been taken to eliminate chances of misuse of targeted subsidies under the Ehsaas programme”.
The PM Office shared that the meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill, State Bank Governor Dr Raza Baqir, National Bank president and senior officers.
Read More
SHC seeks explanation from authorities on charged parking in Karachi
The Sindh High Court directed the provincial government and authorities in Karachi...
Dr Azra directs vaccination teams to coordinate on measles drive
Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho advised the vaccination teams deployed for...
Javed Iqbal to remain NAB chief after promulgation of ordinance
LAHORE: Former Justice Javed Iqbal will continue working as NAB chairman after...
Punjab govt spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan removed, once again
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, once again, removed Fayyazul Hassan Chohan...
Expelled IBA student who pointed out harassment gets reinstated
Mohammad Gibrail, a student who was dismissed by the university administration a...