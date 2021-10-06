Govt ‘cognizant’ of inflation’s impact on poor: PM Imran Khan

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 09:01 pm
pm meeting on poverty

Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked on Wednesday that the government was cognizant of the impact of inflation on the poor.

In a series of tweet, Prime Minister Office said that PM Imran Khan received a briefing from SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on the  provision of targeted subsidies to the eligible families under the Ehsaas programme.

It was during this meeting that the PM remarked that the government was “cognizant of the problems faced by the poor due to inflation”.

“It is for this purpose that targeted subsidies should be provided to the under-privileged segments of the society,” urged the premier. 

Speaking about the government’s flagship programmes, the Prime Minister said that Kamyab Pakistan, Sehat Sahulat Cards and Ehsaas are focusing on “poverty alleviation and social uplift of lower segments of the society”.

The Prime Minister directed that a comprehensive awareness programme be launched to inform the masses about how targeted subsidies can be availed.

The PM Office shared that the meeting was also informed that that Ehsaas programme has developed a mobile app in collaboration with National Bank of Pakistan.

“This application would be used by vendors to provide subsidised items to eligible Ehsaas beneficiaries throughout the country,” said the PM Office. The participants were also told that “due care has been taken to eliminate chances of misuse of targeted subsidies under the Ehsaas programme”.

The PM Office shared that the meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry,  SAPM Dr Shahbaz Gill, State Bank Governor Dr Raza Baqir, National Bank president and senior officers.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
SHC seeks explanation from authorities on charged parking in Karachi

The Sindh High Court directed the provincial government and authorities in Karachi...
2 hours ago
Dr Azra directs vaccination teams to coordinate on measles drive

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho advised the vaccination teams deployed for...
2 hours ago
Javed Iqbal to remain NAB chief after promulgation of ordinance

LAHORE: Former Justice Javed Iqbal will continue working as NAB chairman after...
3 hours ago
Punjab govt spokesperson Fayyaz Chohan removed, once again

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, once again, removed Fayyazul Hassan Chohan...
3 hours ago
Expelled IBA student who pointed out harassment gets reinstated

Mohammad Gibrail, a student who was dismissed by the university administration a...
4 hours ago
Who is DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum?

RAWALPINDI: In a major army reshuffle, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum on Wednesday...