Govt ‘cognizant’ of inflation’s impact on poor: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked on Wednesday that the government was cognizant of the impact of inflation on the poor.

In a series of tweet, Prime Minister Office said that PM Imran Khan received a briefing from SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on the provision of targeted subsidies to the eligible families under the Ehsaas programme.

It was during this meeting that the PM remarked that the government was “cognizant of the problems faced by the poor due to inflation”.

“It is for this purpose that targeted subsidies should be provided to the under-privileged segments of the society,” urged the premier.

