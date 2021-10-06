‘Hello literally everyone’: Twitter flooded with memes after a Facebook outage

Following the global outage of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, the microblogging website Twitter decided to poke fun at the Facebook-owned services, and the outcome was hilarious. “Hello literally everyone,” read a tweet from Twitter’s official account, which has over 3 million “likes.”

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook all had a significant global outage on Monday evening that lasted over six hours. While the services have been restored, billions of people were unable to send or receive messages on the applications due to the unexpected outage. As expected, a number of people rushed to Twitter to ask what was going on.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Facebook was obliged to respond to the issue on Twitter as well, stating that it was working to get things “back to normal” as soon as possible.

Many companies, including Google, Zomato, and McDonald’s, have joined Twitter in mocking Facebook’s services. Take a look at how businesses profited from the outage:

When Instagram & Facebook are down. pic.twitter.com/mVFlVOOCOC — Netflix (@netflix) October 4, 2021

hi what can i get u — bubba wallace stan account (@McDonalds) October 4, 2021

Perfect time for a coffee break. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) October 4, 2021

Just smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave. pic.twitter.com/8e4YVP3bHf — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) October 4, 2021