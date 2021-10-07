IPhone to more than just control cars’ climates and seats in future

There’s more to iPhones than controlling music and the environment of cars. A new feature by the name of “IronHeart” is all set to roll out in a few days that would let you control seats, air-conditioning and instrument clusters, using iPhones. This time users can avoid the hassle and won’t even have to switch between CarPlay and the car’s system to get started.

Rumor has it that the new technology is in the works; however, Apple has been tightlipped about it so far.

This initiative can help with any in-house development, and give the company experience with more aspects of cars.

Apple will go big in the industry once the prototype gets enthusiastic response from the users.