Pak-Qatar General Takaful signs MoU with Cometinsure

KARACHI: The Pak-Qatar General Takaful (PQGTL) recently signed an agreement with Cometinsure (an online aggregator) to promote Takaful products online, a statement said on Monday.

Muhammad Raza, head of operations, PQGTL, and Muhammad Sufyan Bedi, operations manager of Cometinusre, signed the agreement along with senior officials of both companies.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Muhammad Raza said: “We are extremely delighted to join hands with Cometinsure, as customers will benefit from searching Takaful products online and our reach will also increase to spread awareness about Takaful products.”

“These kinds of partnerships are very fruitful for offering convenience to customers,” he added.

Sufyan said: “We are very excited to partner with Pak-Qatar General Takaful in our urge to digitalise insurance/takaful distribution channel. This partnership will surely bring benefits to all the customers of Cometinsure and Pak-Qatar General Takaful by bringing ease of purchasing adequate takaful coverage and swift claim processing.”

Cometinsure being the most successful and fastest-growing insurance aggregator is taking some huge steps to satisfy their customers by providing suitable and befitting quotes in no time.

A company originated in 2017 has now become a revolutionary platform that distributes the best insurance/takaful quotes by allying with the top rated insurance companies.