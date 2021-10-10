Pakistan kick-off T20 World Cup preparations from Sunday

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP): ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-bound Pakistan squad will hold a seven-day training and conditioning camp under bio-secure protocols here at the National High Performance Centre and LCCA ground from 10 October.

Today (Friday), the squad members, along with their family members, will join the bio-secure and undergo Covid-19 testing upon arrival. After returning negative tests, the players will be allowed to commence their preparations from Sunday with the gym sessions at NHPC.

The players will hold training sessions at the LCCA ground at 1:30 pm on 11-12 October and play a scenario match under the lights on 14 October. It will start at 6pm. No training activity has been scheduled for 13 October.

The squad will depart for Dubai on 15 October.