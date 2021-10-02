PM Imran Khan says world must engage with Afghanistan to prevent ‘economic meltdown’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized the instant significance of economic engagement with Afghanistan to avoid an “economic meltdown”.

PM Imran Khan during a telephonic conversation with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon highlighted the significant role of the global community in providing essential humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to ease the misery of the common people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared with President Rahmon Pakistan’s contribution and determinations for maintainable peace and constancy in Afghanistan. He emphasized the prominence of national settlement in this context.

The two leaders decided to stay in close contact with a view to further managing their determinations in the maintenance of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledged President Rahmon for the warm welcome to him and his delegation during the recent visit to Dushanbe on September 16-17.

Furthermore, the two leaders exchanged views on the follow-up to the talks held in Dushanbe last month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Tajikistan in September on a two-day official visit to attend the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) meeting in Dushanbe.