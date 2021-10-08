Saudi cement companies see 11% drop in sales
RIYADH: The total sales of 17 Saudi cement companies decreased 11 per cent in September on a year-on-year basis, to 4.1 million tonnes, Arab News reported.
The sales reached 4.6 million tonnes in September 2020, according to the data from Yamama Cement.
The majority, 12 companies, saw their local sales decreasing, led by Northern Cement with a dramatic 45 per cent year-on-year drop; followed by Al Jouf Cement, down 34 per cent and Umm Al-Qura (UACC) with a 28 per cent fall.
Bucking the downward trend were Riyadh Cement, where local sales increased 27 per cent; followed by Yamama Cement with an 18 per cent increase, Qassim Cement with 5 per cent and Arabian Cement went up 2 per cent.
The United Cement’s local sales remained unchanged at 141 million tonnes.
