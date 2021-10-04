Shehbaz says PTI’s ‘corruption, incompetence’ behind electricity tariff hike

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s “corruption and incompetence” was the reason for the Rs1.72 per unit increase in electricity tariff.

In a statement Shehbaz said Imran Khan was continuously dropping inflation bombs of electricity, gas, petrol prices on the people of Pakistan.

“The government has become a thunderbolt of inflation, corruption and incompetence that is annihilating the nation. For the past 3 years this government has done nothing but shoot the inflation rate through the roof and made the survival of the masses impossible,” said the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Continuing his tirade against the government, the PML-N leader said that the rise in prices of everything was due to the “never-ending cycle of corruption and incompetence” of the current government. The people of this country have not seen a single day without a bad news, ever since Imran came into power, he added.

Shehbaz maintained that at the current level of electricity, gas, fuel and tax rates has made it “impossible” for businesses to function and the common man to run their household. He was of the view that the situation was a result of government refusing to learn from the mistakes made in its first year.

“The misplaced arrogance of this administration is leading the nation and the economy into a new quagmire of destruction,” he warned.