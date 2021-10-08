UAE’s new waste-to-energy plant to open in December
RIYADH: The city of Sharjah in the UAE will open its first waste treatment plant in two months, Arab News quoted one of the lead engineers of the project, as saying.
Nouf Wazir, who works for Bee-ah, one of the companies involved in the plant, told CNBC Arabia the facility will treat 300,000 tonnes of waste annually, equivalent to 800 tonnes/day.
This will, in turn, produce 30MW, capable of supplying 28,000 homes with electricity. The plant is a joint venture between Bee’ah and Masdar, and is being constructed under the name of the Emirates Waste-to-Energy Company.
Read More
Gas prices may have peaked but cost hike could hold beyond 2022
Could we see $2 gas in Europe in 2020? That was the...
FedEx Express to invest over $400 million in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: FedEx Express will invest more than SR1.5 billion ($400 million) into...
UAE to issue multi-tranche bond offering
DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Finance is set to issue a dollar-denominated...
Gulf’s demand for corporate loans down in 2021
RIYADH: Corporate loan applications dropped this year in the Gulf region, while...
Moody’s raises medium-oil price outlook to $70
Moody’s investors services raises its medium-term oil price range to $50 and...