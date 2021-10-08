UAE’s new waste-to-energy plant to open in December

Web Desk BOL News

08th Oct, 2021. 01:27 pm
UAE

RIYADH: The city of Sharjah in the UAE will open its first waste treatment plant in two months, Arab News quoted one of the lead engineers of the project, as saying.

Nouf Wazir, who works for Bee-ah, one of the companies involved in the plant, told CNBC Arabia the facility will treat 300,000 tonnes of waste annually, equivalent to 800 tonnes/day.

This will, in turn, produce 30MW, capable of supplying 28,000 homes with electricity. The plant is a joint venture between Bee’ah and Masdar, and is being constructed under the name of the Emirates Waste-to-Energy Company.

