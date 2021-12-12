12 injured in train derailment in western Zambia
LUSAKA: At least 12 people were injured when a train they were travelling in derailed in western Zambia, the country’s railway operator said on Saturday.
The train which derailed on Friday evening resulted in two wagons capsizing, injuring the 12 people. The accident happened between the towns of Livingstone and Mulobezi.
Caristo Chitamfya, Public Relations Manager for Zambia Railways, said the cause of the derailment has not yet been fully established while a team has been dispatched to the accident scene to conduct investigations. “More details will be provided as investigations continue,” he said in a release.
