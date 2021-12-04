4.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Quetta, other parts of Balochistan
People came out of their houses and shops in fear after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits parts of Quetta and other areas of Balochistan early on Saturday.
Bol News reported that tremors were also felt in Khanozai, Pishin and Bostan areas. The earthquake struck at 6-km north of Quetta, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
However, no loss of human lives or property was reported.
On Friday night, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 with a depth of 10-km, was felt in the Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Pakistan sits on top of colliding tectonic plates and earthquakes are common.
A quake of 7.7-magnitude that hit Quetta in 1935 had killed between 30,000 and 60,000 people, destroying much of the city.
In 2005, an earthquake of magnitude-7.6 had killed about 73,000 people when it struck about 95 km (59 miles) northeast of the capital, Islamabad.
