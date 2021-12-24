Adnan Siddiqui reveals his love for legendary A R Rehman

Web Desk BOL News

24th Dec, 2021. 03:55 pm

Adnan Siddiqui delys his flight to attend Rehman’s live performance. Image: instagram

The star who has a following of thousands is himself the huge fan of the iconic musician A R Rehman, said Adnan Siddiqui’s Instagram post.

Let’s have a look at what the Pakistani star has to share with us about his love for one of the biggest musicians of the time.

Read more: Adnan Siddiqui shares heart winning story about an elderly fan

The Maat actor revealed in his post that he delayed his flight back to Pakistan for a day just to witness the mesmerizing live performance of Rehman.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

“It was an evening not to be forgotten ever. I was supposed to fly back on 21st Dec; stayed put another day only to see @arrahman sahib perform live”.

The Meray Pass Tum Ho actor penned down his love for the music star that it was a privilege for him to soak in the ethereal music and shares a selfie along with the post.

Image: Instagram

“Saw first hand that beyond mass hysteria, which can be generated easily, lies massive respect in a way that people wait three hours for you to perform and then keep on standing through the show”, he added.

Read more: Adnan Siddiqui cherishes ‘three decades of being wedded to the small screen’

Adnan looks adorably happy in the snap with the Indian singer and musician and ended his post with some golden word for Rehman.

“His humility is as infectious as the melodies he creates. Not everyday an international icon takes you backstage and introduces you to his crew. Not everyone can be Mr AR Rahman”.

