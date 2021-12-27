Afghanistan, Tajikistan sign new electricity supply agreement

KABUL: Afghanistan has signed a new contract with Tajikistan to extend the import of electricity from the neighboring country for the next year, Afghanistan’s national power company announced on Monday.

“Hafiz Mohammad Amin, CEO [chief executive officer] of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and his accompanying delegation have signed a contract of importing electricity with Tajik Electricity company for the year of 2022 during an official visit to Tajikistan,” the company said in a statement.

The agreement was signed as a result of two-day negotiations between the two sides.

During the trip, comprehensive discussions were held between the two sides on regional connectivity and development projects such as CASA 1000 and construction of a 500kV line in the energy sector, which will bring positive results in the near future, the statement said.

It added that during the visit, the Afghan delegation emphasised the importance of cooperation with Tajikistan.

Afghanistan has been facing power shortages. The mountainous country needs 850 megawatts of electricity per year, with 620 megawatts imported from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran, and 230 megawatts supplied from domestic sources, according to the DABS officials.