Aramco launches tender to upgrade world’s largest offshore oilfield
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has launched a tender for a key engineering, procurement, construction and installation, EPCI contract, to upgrade the world’s largest offshore oilfield Safaniyah.
The state-owned company issued the Safaniyah upgrade tender as a part of its long term agreement with offshore contractors, Upstream reported citing two people with direct knowledge of the development
Safaniyah produces above 1 million barrels per day and has 37 billion barrels of heavy crude in place and is located about 200 kilometers north of Dhahran.
Aramco has been developing Safaniyah through multiple phases to help maintain its production profile, Upstream said.
Read More
Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022
WASHINGTON: With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central...
Argentinian govt says budget defeat will ‘affect’ debt negotiations
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s government suffered an embarrassing defeat on Friday, as its 2022...
Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears mount
COLOMBO: International ratings agency Fitch downgraded cash-strapped Sri Lanka on Saturday by one...
LCCI calls for devising economic revival plan
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stressed the...
PDWP approves uplift schemes worth Rs947.457 million
LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved execution of...