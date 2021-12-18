Aramco launches tender to upgrade world’s largest offshore oilfield

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has launched a tender for a key engineering, procurement, construction and installation, EPCI contract, to upgrade the world’s largest offshore oilfield Safaniyah.

The state-owned company issued the Safaniyah upgrade tender as a part of its long term agreement with offshore contractors, Upstream reported citing two people with direct knowledge of the development

Safaniyah produces above 1 million barrels per day and has 37 billion barrels of heavy crude in place and is located about 200 kilometers north of Dhahran.

Aramco has been developing Safaniyah through multiple phases to help maintain its production profile, Upstream said.