Aramco launches tender to upgrade world’s largest offshore oilfield

Web Desk BOL News

18th Dec, 2021. 11:29 am
Aramco

Image: File

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has launched a tender for a key engineering, procurement, construction and installation, EPCI contract, to upgrade the world’s largest offshore oilfield Safaniyah.

The state-owned company issued the Safaniyah upgrade tender as a part of its long term agreement with offshore contractors, Upstream reported citing two people with direct knowledge of the development

Safaniyah produces above 1 million barrels per day and has 37 billion barrels of heavy crude in place and is located about 200 kilometers north of Dhahran.

Aramco has been developing Safaniyah through multiple phases to help maintain its production profile, Upstream said.

Read More

16 mins ago
Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

WASHINGTON: With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central...
24 mins ago
Argentinian govt says budget defeat will ‘affect’ debt negotiations

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s government suffered an embarrassing defeat on Friday, as its 2022...
32 mins ago
Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears mount

COLOMBO: International ratings agency Fitch downgraded cash-strapped Sri Lanka on Saturday by one...
1 hour ago
LCCI calls for devising economic revival plan

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stressed the...
1 hour ago
PDWP approves uplift schemes worth Rs947.457 million

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved execution of...
2 hours ago
Unicef, Telenor Pakistan hand over digital birth registration system to Sindh govt

KARACHI: Leveraging innovation in technology, Telenor Pakistan and Unicef have handed over the...