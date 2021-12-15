BoI, Pakistan Embassy in US to organise webinar on investment

APP News Agency

15th Dec, 2021. 12:21 pm
BoI

Image Courtesy: File

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI) in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in the United States (US) is organising a high-level online investment webinar titled “Investment Opportunities in Pakistan” on December 16, 2021.

The webinar aimed at apprising the potential investors based in the US on the abundant investment opportunities available in Pakistan, a statement issued by the BoI said.

The discussion will specifically focus on the priority sectors, which offer special incentives. These sectors included information technology/IT-enabled services, auto, construction, housing, tourism and hospitality, food and agriculture, health, e-commerce, alternative energy and Special Economic Zones.

BOI secretary Fareena Mazhar, Minister of State and BoI chairman Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Dr Asad Majeed Khan will address the audience via this online platform and sensitise them about Pakistan’s conducive business environment.

Sector-specific experts from related departments will then highlight the sector-related policies and incentives in detail.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOIT), Engineering Development Board (EDB), Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NPHDA), Ministry of National Food Security and Research, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), etc, will be delivering presentations on the business climate and investment opportunities.

For participation in the session, registration is open through https://invest.gov.pk/event.

