BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Kazakhstan on its 30th Independence Day

KARACHI: Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, congratulates Kazakhstan on its 30th Independence Day, said that may the county achieve further development, growth and prosperity.

The CEO extending felicitations to Kazakh’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of

Kazakhstan.

Congratulations to the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev & the people of Kazakhstan🇰🇿 on the occasion of their 30th Independence Day celebration. I would like to wish further development, growth & prosperity for your country under your leadership!@KazEmbassyPK@MFA_KZ@Kazakhstan pic.twitter.com/8ysCMJfb7L — Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh (@SSforPakistan) December 16, 2021

When Kazakhstan came into being in 1991, Pakistan was among the first few countries to recognize it as a nation.

Pakistan formally recognized the state in 1992, laying the foundation of diplomatic relations between both countries.

Pakistan and Kazakhstan enjoy cordial relations based on a common approach towards world issues as well as mutual understanding and goodwill for each other.

Kazakhstan hosts a small number of Pakistanis with the Foreign Office putting the number to around 560.

The community mostly comprises small businessmen with some professionals working in oil and gas sector with most of the people living in Almaty.

