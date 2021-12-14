JSMU organises motivational session on spiritual cardiology
KARACHI: Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) organised a motivational session on Spiritual Cardiology “Winds of Change” at Najmuddin Auditorium, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) on December 13, 2021.
Raja Zia-ul-Haq, CEO of Youth Club and Spiritual Cardiologist, gave a motivational speech on the positive correlation between aspects of personality, especially the ones most relevant to spiritual development and the evolution of the human heart through Quranic thoughts and studies of Fiqah.
“The stains begin to disappear when people repent and seek forgiveness for their worldly sins. Religion alters how people perceive reality,” said Raja Zia-ul-Haq while inviting students to do pious acts and internalize their daily deeds in the light of Quranic teachings.
Acting Vice Chancellor JSMU and Executive Director JPMC Professor Shahid Rasul, Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan and more than 500 students attended the session.
“Providing religious education and boosting faith can offer new directions to the students for spiritual growth as individuals,” Professor Shahid Rasul.
The event was arranged by Dr Syeda Zareen Raza, Assistant Professor General Surgery and Chief Clinical Coordinator JSMU and the volunteers of JSMU Faith Society.
Read More
PTI will face worst defeat in upcoming LG elections, says Azma Bukhari
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that...
Restoration of sacked employees: SC seeks reply from AGP on Parliament’s jurisdiction
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has sought reply from the Attorney General...
Acid Attack case: Karachi court awards life sentence to ex-cop
KARACHI: A former policeman was awarded life imprisonment by a sessions’ court...
NAB forms over 1000 character-building societies in educational institutions: official
KARACHI: NAB has constituted over a thousand character-building societies in educational institutions...
Nationalist face of Bilawal Zardari exposed to nation, says Mustafa Kamal
KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that...