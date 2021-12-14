JSMU organises motivational session on spiritual cardiology

KARACHI: Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) organised a motivational session on Spiritual Cardiology “Winds of Change” at Najmuddin Auditorium, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) on December 13, 2021.

Raja Zia-ul-Haq, CEO of Youth Club and Spiritual Cardiologist, gave a motivational speech on the positive correlation between aspects of personality, especially the ones most relevant to spiritual development and the evolution of the human heart through Quranic thoughts and studies of Fiqah.

“The stains begin to disappear when people repent and seek forgiveness for their worldly sins. Religion alters how people perceive reality,” said Raja Zia-ul-Haq while inviting students to do pious acts and internalize their daily deeds in the light of Quranic teachings.

Acting Vice Chancellor JSMU and Executive Director JPMC Professor Shahid Rasul, Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan and more than 500 students attended the session.

“Providing religious education and boosting faith can offer new directions to the students for spiritual growth as individuals,” Professor Shahid Rasul.

The event was arranged by Dr Syeda Zareen Raza, Assistant Professor General Surgery and Chief Clinical Coordinator JSMU and the volunteers of JSMU Faith Society.