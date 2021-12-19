Malaysia’s King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah out on roads to help flood victims

Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Paramount Ruler of Malaysia) Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah went out on the roads on Saturday night to observe the flood situation after torrential monsoon rains caused flooding in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur is in chaos and havoc due to continuous rains pouring in for the last three days.

In this critical situation, the king of Kuala Lumpur went out on the roads to inspect the flood situation and examine measures being taken to rescue stranded citizens.

The photos and videos of the king wading through floodwaters to help the people and inspecting the rescue work have gone viral on the internet.

More than 60,000 security personnel and rescue workers from across the country are in the capital for rescue operations.