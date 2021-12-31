Pakistan adds 515 COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

AFP News Agency

31st Dec, 2021. 12:29 pm
Pakistan

Image: File

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) — Pakistan added 515 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,295,376 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 28,927 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including six over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

Read more: Pakistan records 482 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 481,689 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province, where the virus was detected in 444,977 people.

Over the last 24 hours, 406 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,256,337, said the NCOC.  Enditem

 

