Saudi housing body aims at building 300,000 units in 5 years

Web Desk BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 11:33 am
Saudi housing

Image: Shutterstock

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has identified housing as one of its key projects under the Vision 2030, and Minister Made Al-Hogail said that the ministry’s plans have not been affected by the pandemic, Arab News reported.

In fact, the ministry is aiming at building 300,000 housing units over the next five years, in partnership with the private sector, Al-Hogail said in a forum in Riyadh on Monday.

The Saudi housing minister said they supervise more than 50,000 residential neighborhoods across the kingdom, and they will focus on improving urban spaces to “improve the quality of life of citizens.”

The ministry is keen to focus spending on roads, parks, public facilities, as well as environmental safety and hygiene.

As part of the Saudi Green Initiative announced in October, the ministry planted more than 4 million trees and is now looking over 6,100 gardens.

To improve the ministry’s services, Al-Hogail said they have invested in their digital transformation through their “Ballad platform”, where around 115 services could be done electronically. They plan to increase this to 225 services by the end of 2022.

Read More

44 mins ago
Petroleum prices to decrease: Sources

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has prepared a summary of...
2 hours ago
China to open green channels, facilitate forex business during Winter Olympics

BEIJING -- China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) has approved the...
2 hours ago
China's cotton output slightly down in 2021

BEIJING -- China's cotton output went down slightly this year, official data...
3 hours ago
US Fed opens policy meeting focused on inflation threat

WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, focused...
3 hours ago
Aussie agricultural sector being undermined by frauds: Report

SYDNEY -- Australia's agricultural industries are losing hundreds of millions of dollars...
4 hours ago
Vietnam's auto sales up 30% in November

HANOI: Nearly 38,700 units of automobile were sold in the Vietnamese market...