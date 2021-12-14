Saudi housing body aims at building 300,000 units in 5 years
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has identified housing as one of its key projects under the Vision 2030, and Minister Made Al-Hogail said that the ministry’s plans have not been affected by the pandemic, Arab News reported.
In fact, the ministry is aiming at building 300,000 housing units over the next five years, in partnership with the private sector, Al-Hogail said in a forum in Riyadh on Monday.
The Saudi housing minister said they supervise more than 50,000 residential neighborhoods across the kingdom, and they will focus on improving urban spaces to “improve the quality of life of citizens.”
The ministry is keen to focus spending on roads, parks, public facilities, as well as environmental safety and hygiene.
As part of the Saudi Green Initiative announced in October, the ministry planted more than 4 million trees and is now looking over 6,100 gardens.
To improve the ministry’s services, Al-Hogail said they have invested in their digital transformation through their “Ballad platform”, where around 115 services could be done electronically. They plan to increase this to 225 services by the end of 2022.
