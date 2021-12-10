SSGC suspends gas supply to non-export industries

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has notified suspension of gas supply to all non-export general industries from December 11, 2021 till further orders, a statement said on Friday.

“The decision is taken in adherence to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), government of Pakistan’s gas load management plan, that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the sectoral priority list,” it added.

The decision to suspend gas supply to this sector has been taken to make gas available to the domestic and commercial sectors during the current winter season that has seen a major demand-supply gap due to an extraordinary spike in fulfilling water and space heating needs in upper Sindh, especially Balochistan that is already experiencing chilly winter season.

The gas supply to the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector and all captive power plants of non-export industrial units was already suspended till February 15, 2021 due to the winter spike.

However, the zero-rated export industry, including its CPPs and fertiliser sector will continue to get the gas supply.

In Balochistan, the supply of additional gas is a must for the survival of human lives since gas serves as a lifeline to a huge population that keeps itself warm through water and space heating gas appliances in extremely low temperatures.

“SSGC looks forward to the non-export industrial sector for understanding the gravity of the situation and expects its cooperation for serving the domestic customers through uninterrupted gas supplies,” the statement added.