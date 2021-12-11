Tarin, retailers discuss issues

11th Dec, 2021.
Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC), headed by Hamid Yamin at the Finance Division.

The delegation apprised the adviser about the problems being faced by the retailers and sought support of the government to resolve their issues, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.

Tarin lauded the contribution of retailers for the betterment of the economy of Pakistan and assured them of providing maximum support and level-playing field.

The adviser directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take steps for integration of retailers and to tackle their issues with mutual coordination.

The delegation thanked the adviser for cooperation and addressing the issues positively, the statement added.

The FBR chairman and senior officers attended the meeting.

